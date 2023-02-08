Mubarak Wakaso shares fresh update about Christian Atsu, pleads for privacy, prayers

Ghanaian player, Mubarak Wakaso

Ghanaian footballer and close friend of Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso has given an update on his teammate Christian Atsu who was caught up in the earthquake in Turkey.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Christian Atsu had been rescued from the rubbles in the Turkey earthquake.



However, reports on Wednesday suggest that the former Black Stars player cannot be located at any hospital in Turkey.



Mubarak Wakaso in a statement issued on social media urged Ghanaians to be circumspect in their utterances and reports over the whereabouts of Christian Atsu.



According to the former Granada player, Christian Atsu’s family is going through a difficult time as they try to search for the player and the least they expect is a false report.



He also cautioned the public to ‘refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news’ about Christian Atsu.

Atsu and Wakaso are believed to be great friends who share a very special bond. The two are mostly seen on social media poking fun at each other.



Read Mubarak Wakaso’s statement below



“Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts.



As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.



Official updates will be provided as more information comes to light. Please respect the families' privacy during this harrowing time, and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news as this will only hamper the search efforts for Christian.

