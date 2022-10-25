Musician Sista Afia declares two weeks of fasting and prayers for Ghana ahead of World Cup

Ghanaian Musician, Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has declared a two-weeks fasting and prayers for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The biggest soccer festival has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



Reacting to the Ghana FA’s declaration of national fasting and prayers for the national team ahead of the World Cup, the Ghanaian songstress said she would be seeking God’s mercies for the Black Stars.



“Fasting for the black stars for two weeks before the World Cup,” Sista Afia wrote on Twitter sighted by Footballghana.com.

Before the commencement of the World Cup in the Asian country, the four-time African Champions will play European country, Switzerland as their final preparatory game for the Mundial.



The crucial friendly game has been scheduled for November 17.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as the eventual winner.