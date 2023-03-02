31
My Ghanaian wife is the most beautiful woman in the world – Asafa Powell

Asafa Powell Wife Ghana Alyshia Akua Powell and Asafa Powell

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican sprint legend, Asafa Powell has described his Ghanaian wife as the most beautiful woman in the world.

The Jamaican sprint king who is married to a Ghanaian woman named Alyshia Akua Powell are both currently in Ghana on a working visit.

Asafa Powell who was on national television was asked to describe himself within a space of 10 seconds to Ghanaians who do not know who he is.

Answering the question, Asafa Powell jokingly said “I will only need 9 seconds.”

“I am Asafa Powell from Jamaica. I’m from humble beginnings,” he said, adding, “I forgot to say I am married to the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Asafa Powell got married to Alyshia Akua Powell in 2019. Alyshia was born in Ghana but moved to the United States with her family at a very young age.

Alyshia is a model who has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands.

Asafa Powell is the fourth-fastest man in history with a personal best of 9.72 seconds.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below







