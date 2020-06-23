Sports News

My Nigerian fellow introduced me to drugs - Former Black Stars player

A former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak player, Richard Anderson, has disclosed on the SVTV Ghetto Live segment that his football career could not flourish partly because of drugs.

The Tema-based footballer said he became a drop-out due to his addiction to drugs.



He claimed while he was at Tema Technical Secondary School (form 1), he had to stop schooling to pursue football.



According to him, Alhaji Grusah discovered him after a colts tournament in Tema and asked him to play for Kumasi King Faisal.



"I played King Faisal’s junior side for six months and later decided to come back home and continue my colts (juvenile) football with Tema AC Milan," he recalled.



Anderson added that, in 1995, he joined Ghapoha FC, in the Ghana Premier League for a fee of 12 million old cedis in a one-year contract. Unfortunately, his team was relegated the same year in a playoff against Power FC.

"At the Premiership, I met great players like Justice Ampah, Joe Ansah, Famey3, among others," he recounted.



He mentioned that he found the Premier League very difficult until Don Bortey of Hearts of Oak encouraged him to be confident and play just like he did at the colts side.



The father of one said from Ghapoha, he moved to Real Sportive United in the Premiership. Again, for a year contract.



There, he met Hearts of Oak for the second time and netted for his side in the dying minutes.



His goal against the aforementioned side, made them show interest in him. He eventually joined them.

After joining Hearts of Oak, he got injured.



He moved to Swedru All Blacks and was given 7.2 million old cedis as a release fee by Hearts of Oak - a move Hearts fans were unhappy about.



At Swedru, he met Hearts as an opponent for the third time and scored in that encounter for the second consecutive time.



According to him, he had turned an enemy to Hearts fans due to the aforesaid events. They consequently threatened to beat him before, during, and after the Swedru match, he claimed.



From, Swedru All Blacks, he went to Kuwait. He met a Nigerian fellow who was into drugs, he disclosed, adding that he got influenced.

According to him, he made quite some good money from Kuwait but wasted it on drugs, friends, and what have you, in his return to Ghana.



"I spent most of the money made outside, on unnecessary things, but I am always proud I gave my mum her share and also spent some on my daughter’s education," he said.



‘’Sisia’’ as he is popularly known by his colleagues and many in Tema, ended by advising the youth of Ghana to do away with drugs.





