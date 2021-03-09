My contributions to sports will speak for me during GOC elections - Yartey

Cheetah FC Chairman, Abdul Hayye- Yartey

Cheetah Football Club Chairman, Abdul Hayye- Yartey, who has filed his nomination to contest for the one Non-Olympic sports slot in the upcoming Ghana Olympic Committee election scheduled for March 15 says his contributions would be rewarded.

Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he said he has contributed a lot to the sports fraternity and believes he would be given the nod to support the GOC.



Mr. Yartey was confident he has contributed to the success story of the



the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association and initiated several activities in the sector.



According to him, he is more than qualified to be elected because he has what it takes to offer his skills to ensure GOC works efficiently.



Mr. Yartey saw to the affiliation of the association to the International Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (IFBB).

He also introduced competitive events like Man Ghana, which has become one of the most popular sporting events in Ghana.



He said: ”I am dedicated to the work I do, I will never go near anything I will not do. When I dedicate myself to do something, I ensure that I do it to the best of my ability. I am not going to add to the number of executives of the GOC. I am going to contribute to the progress of GOC.”



”We have lifted the Body Building from a zero association to the current state. When I decided to run bodybuilding in Ghana, we had no association. I worked with the Sports Authority and today, we have inaugurated as an association.”



”We have given bodybuilders the hope to achieve their dream. We serve the sports people and we have given them the hope to believe in themselves,” he added.