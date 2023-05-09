My current form is not magic - Joseph Paintsil on his current performance

Winger, Joseph Paintsil

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil has downplayed attributions of magic as the factor behind his imperious form this season.

The Black Stars player who has 30 goal contributions is the African player with the most goal contributions in Europe. He has scored 16 goals with 14 assists in 35 matches.



Paintsil’s form has been attributed to magic, however, the player has disclosed that it is rather the grace of God which has enabled him to become a good player.



Speaking in a recent interview after a match in the Belgium Juliper Pro-League, the former Tema Youth player stated that it is time to shine and he is just working hard to achieve more success.



“It is by God’s grace, not magic. It is just my time and all I can say glory be to God. With the work we do, if we don’t involve God we won’t succeed so we will continue to fight hard to see what God has for us,” Paintsil said.

Touching on the Black Stars, the winger disclosed that coach Chris Hughton wants to build a Black Stars team capable of winning trophies.



He described Chris Hughton as a good coach who intends to develop the Black Stars to title-winning status.



“He is a very good coach. I hope that he helps us in terms of growing as a team. He intends to build us to win trophies in the future,” Joseph Paintsil said.



