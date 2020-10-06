My goal is to secure a Premier League qualification for QPR - Albert Adomah

Ghana international Albert Adomah

Black Stars winger, Albert Adomah has disclosed that helping Queens Park Rangers to gain promotion to the English Premier League will be his greatest achievement.

Adomah twice achieved Premier League promotion with Aston Villa and Middlesborough in the past.



The 32-year-old joined his hometown club on the transfer deadline day on a two year deal, but his main goal will be to secure a Premier League qualification for the Championship club.



"This is unreal, unbelievable! Imagine being a supporter and playing for the club you love. Words can’t even describe it. It’s just amazing, just a pleasure to be here," the winger said.



"They were my local side and going past the stadium when I was a youngster I thought one day I could play for this club. This is just surreal.

“All I can see right now is Bobby Zamora scoring at Wembley – I should be here talking about myself but that’s all I can think of right now!”



“It’s a very competitive league,” the Ghanaian continued."



“Every team wants to win promotion. I have managed it twice and it is a beautiful feeling."



“If I could get a third promotion that would be one of my great achievements. That’s my ambition.”