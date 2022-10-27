My goal scoring record at Asante Kotoko is strange - Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has lifted the lid on his goal-scoring record during his short stay with the Porcupine Warriors.

Eric Bekoe joined the Porcupine Warriors from Hearts of Lions in 2007 after making 24 appearances and scoring 20 goals.



“My record is strange because within a season I was the top scorer, best player at the same time, Africa to I got the top scorer, confederation I scored 10 out of 10 and the SWAG too I also received that."

"And I also got a car for the best player apart from that when they rated the whole world that 2008 I was 25th," he said on Ernest Brew Smith TV as monitored by footballghana.com



"It is not Africa the whole world I was the 25th top goal scorer. Even all games played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko which were competitive I played 48 matches and I scored 42 goals I was also wearing number 42 on my jersey. I was by grace but with grace, without hard work, you cannot succeed.”