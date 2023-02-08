My move to Southampton was not influenced by Mohammed Salisu - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has said that his move to Premier League side Southampton was not influenced by his national teammate Mohammed Salisu.

20-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana completed a €25 million move from Stade Rennes to Southampton on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, February 31, 2023.



Kamaldeen had the option of choosing between Southampton, Everton, and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but opted for the Saints, a decision many thoughts was influenced by Mohammed Salisu.



“Before coming, obviously in the national team we talk about the English Premier League, we talk about everything but before coming here, he had nothing to do with the decision."



"I just made my decision and then when I got here he showed me around. He is a good guy and he is helping me out here,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said as quoted by footballghana.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his Premier League debut in Southampton's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, February 4.



