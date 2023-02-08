0
Menu
Sports

My move to Southampton was not influenced by Mohammed Salisu - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana Fn9O4e1XgAMIl V.jfif Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has said that his move to Premier League side Southampton was not influenced by his national teammate Mohammed Salisu.

20-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana completed a €25 million move from Stade Rennes to Southampton on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, February 31, 2023.

Kamaldeen had the option of choosing between Southampton, Everton, and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but opted for the Saints, a decision many thoughts was influenced by Mohammed Salisu.

“Before coming, obviously in the national team we talk about the English Premier League, we talk about everything but before coming here, he had nothing to do with the decision."

"I just made my decision and then when I got here he showed me around. He is a good guy and he is helping me out here,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said as quoted by footballghana.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his Premier League debut in Southampton's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, February 4.

Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
Related Articles: