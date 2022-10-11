0
Menu
Sports

My performance for Ebusua Dwarfs against Kotoko made Herbert Mensah sign me - Michael Osei

Michael Osei Screenshot 2022 10 11 175025 Former Ghana player, Michael Osei

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Michael Osei, a former Ebusua Dwarfs, and Asante Kotoko player have discussed how his performance in a Dwarfs against Kotoko game left a good impression on Herbert Mensah.

Osei run the show in that encounter scoring and giving Asante Kotoko players problems on the pitch.

During Kotoko’s effort to sign him Osei added that Goldfields was also very serious about securing his signature.

Kotoko ended up winning the race because of one smart move and their determination to parade Osei in a red jersey.

“Goldfields had already secured my documents, I had finished negotiating with them. I got a call in Obuasi when I answered it was Joe Larka, he said Kotoko wanted to sign you. We will give you everything you want, while speaking to him he said they have arrived in Obuasi and sitting at a place waiting," he said on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV as monitored by footballghana.com

"When I got there they told me to get inside a car and when we arrived in Kumasi there were a lot of chiefs sitting, big people, Herbert Mensah was also there. I thanked God for how far he has brought me. The Kotoko officials then told me we wont allow you to go back to Obuasi, then I completed all the negotiations with them,”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah