'My son has been abusing women for years' - Jerome Boateng's mother makes shocking claim against him

Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng's mother has claimed he "has been abusing women for years" as legal proceedings resume for alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Boateng's mother, in an email to a Berlin lawyer, dated March 25, 2021, asserted that her son had been mentally and physically abusive towards women for years. This statement comes in the aftermath of the tragic death of Kasia Lenhardt, Boateng's former girlfriend, who took her own life on February 9, 2021, in Berlin.



According to the German publication Spiegel, Boateng's mother claimed: "My son has been mentally and physically abusing women for years, now Kasia Lenhardt has taken her own life and he still doesn't want to face the consequences of his behaviour."



Investigations into Lenhardt's death by Spiegel have revealed compelling evidence supporting allegations of violence within her relationship with Boateng. Forensic analysis of Lenhardt's iPhone and extensive audio messages are said to corroborate her accounts of abuse. Moreover, it has emerged that Lenhardt allegedly intended to file a complaint against Boateng for bodily harm shortly before her untimely death.

Chat messages retrieved from Lenhardt's communications paint a harrowing picture of the alleged abuse she endured. As early as October 2019, Lenhardt documented instances of Boateng's alleged violence, detailing injuries such as broken thumbs and hematomas inflicted by him.



Speaking to Spiegel, Boateng's lawyer explained: "Due to ongoing proceedings, it is currently not possible for our client to respond to your questions in detail. Therefore, fundamentally: You are simply misinformed to a large extent; In addition, they are apparently only provided with selective information. He never physically attacked."



In 2021, Boateng was found guilty of assaulting and insulting his former partner during a holiday in the Caribbean five years prior and a district court upheld the ruling in November 2022 but reduced the original fine from €1.8 million to €1.2m. Last September, the Bavarian Supreme Court overturned Boateng's conviction for physically assaulting due to procedural errors. Now, a new trial will begin on June 14 in a Munich regional court, Bild reports.