My target still remains the same, win the league - Hearts coach Papic

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic says his main target this season is winning the Ghana Premier League title despite the club's recent poor run of results.

The Phobians are winless in their last four league games and currently lie 9th on the league table with 17 points, six points adrift leaders and arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko.



However, coach Papic remains confident turning the tides with the targeting staying the same.



"My target still remains the same; to win the league," he told Nhyira FM in an interview as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"If we find the winning formula and we come back, we are going to catch those who are ahead of us."



He added, "The point difference is not big. The gap is not strong, which means we still have a chance."



"If we do properly the job that is ahead of us we’re going to catch everybody and be in a position to fight for what you said (the title)."