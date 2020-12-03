Myron Boadu excels in AZ Alkmaar's win against Heracles Almelo

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Myron Boadu put up a magnificent display in AZ Alkmaar's win against Heracles Almelo in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The enterprising forward was named in the AZ starting eleven after recovering from an unknown illness.



Boadu went close to opening the scoring sheet in the early minutes but his header was tipped onto the bar by Michael Brouwer.



At the other end, Rai Vloet missed a big chance for Heracles.



Then in the 40th minute, Boadu was brought down by Robin Pröpper and Teun Koopmeiners made it 1-0 with a penalty. Four minutes later, Koopmeiners set up Boadu to score the second goal.

However, Lucas Schoofs scored an excellent goal to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute.



The goal did not start a comeback as AZ comfortably held on for the victory.



AZ sit seventh at the table, while Heracles is 15th.