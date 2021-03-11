Myron Boadu joins Saka, Greenwood as most experienced players born in 2001

Striker, Myron Boadu

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Myron Boadu has been listed among the ten most experienced players born in the year 2001.

According to CIES Football Observatory weekly newsletter, the AZ Alkmaar attacker is only behind English duo Bukayo Saka and Mason Greenwood, and Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile as players to have enjoyed more playtime in their respective domestic leagues.



Boadu has been in sensational form since the start of the year and has now scored 11 goals in 23 matches for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie.



Other players on the list are Besiktas goalkeeper Erin Destanoğlu, Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, and Jason Knight of Derby County.

The rest of the players are Anatoliy Trubin of Shaktar Donskt, Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Micheal Olise of Reading.



