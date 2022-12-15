0
Menu
Sports

Mzbel prophesies 2022 FIFA World Cup victory for Messi's Argentina over France

A Photo Of Mzbel And Lionel Messi A photo of Mzbel and Lionel Messi

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentina has progressed to the final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Croatia 3-0 in their semi-finals game on December 13.

They will battle it out with the defending champions France in the final game of the tournament come December 17.

According to Ghanaian singer Mzbel, a spirit has revealed to her the winner of the 2022 World Cup through a dream.

On December 14, the 'Asibolanga' singer shared her revelation through a Facebook post that has attracted mixed reactions from her fans as well as football lovers.

In a special message, she urged persons who are engaged in sports betting to bet on Argentina winning the trophy.

The post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Argentina will win the 2022 world cup! Spirit told me in a dream last night! Go bet am u go win."

Check out the post below:



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
Related Articles: