NBA legend Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union given Ghanaian names after arrival

Wade Family 67897860897.jpeg Gabrielle and Dwayne, alongside their daughter, Kaavia

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NBA legend, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been given Ghanaian names upon their arrival in Accra, Ghana.

Gabrielle, who is an actress is now known as Akosua Safo while her husband is also known as Kwesi Safo.

The couple earned their Ghanaian names after gracing the enstoolment of Diallo Sumbry, the CEO of The Adinkra Group, as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development) in Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Sumbry welcomed the couple at the ceremony before announcing that Dwayne Wade is now known as Kwesi Safo and his wife is now Akosua Safo.

The Wade family arrived in Ghana as part of Gabrielle's 50th birthday African tour.

They have been in Zanzibar, Tanzania, before making a stop in Accra, Ghana on Monday, October 31.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/KPE

