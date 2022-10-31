1
NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union arrive in Ghana

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade 1024x683 Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have arrived in Ghana for brief holidays.

The Miami Heat legend and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union were pictured at Kotoka International Airport alongside their daughter.

40-year-old Dwyane Wade is a decorated Basketball player who played for Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers in a career that spanned close to two decades.

He won three NBA titles with Miami Heat in 2006, 2012, and 2013 before joining Chicago Bulls three years later.

His wife Gabrielle Union is also a renowned actress in the United States who has starred in over 40 movies and she also has superstar status.

