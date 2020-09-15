Sports News

NDC will pay GH¢1,500 allowance to Ghana Premier League players – Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has revealed the party’s plan for players in the Ghana Premier League should they win power.

The NDC, according to Sammy Gyamfi plans to pay at least GH¢1,500 monthly allowances to all players in Ghana’s elite league.



Aside the payment of allowances to the players, Sammy Gyamfi says the NDC will also establish a sports development fund which they will use to cater for all investments in the sports industry.



He also reiterated the party’s desire to provide financial backing for Ghanaian clubs who compete in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



“The NDC will establish a sports development fund. The government will furnish the account with enough money and also generate some from corporate bodies,” he told Kumasi FM.



“Every club that plays in the Premier League will be supported with funds to settle player salaries. An average money of GH ¢1,500.00 will be paid to each player”.

Meanwhile, the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has mentioned the Edubease Stadium as one of the first projects that will be worked on by the party if they win the elections.



In an interview with Accra FM on Monday, September 14, Mahama said that the NPP government abandoned the project because it was started by the NDC.



“The Edubease stadium is one of the things we will work on when we return. We started it before we left power but no work has gone on since we left so when we return, we’ll work on it”, Mahama said.



The NDC is eyeing a return to government after losing by a million votes margin in 2016.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.