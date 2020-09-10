Sports News

NPP has done everything in your 2020 manifesto – Isaac Asiamah hits out at NDC

Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has lashed out at the National Democratic Congress’s manifesto stating that the NPP has already done everything the NDC promised in their 2020 manifesto.

According to the Sports Minister, the NPP under the Akufo-Addo-led government has achieved many promises listed in the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto launched on Monday.



Enumerating some of the achievements that his Ministry has accomplished, Asiamah said, “all that the NDC promised thanks to Akufo-Addo, Isaac Asiamah has done everything.



“The New Edubiase Stadium that wasn’t well managed by the NDC which even had a poor plan and was not fit for purpose, the NPP has managed to put up a new design for it so that the New Edubiase Stadium will become a beautiful edifice,” the Sports Minister said.



He added, “When you talk about all the stadiums we are constructing across the country, it’s unprecedented.”

Reacting to the NDC’s promise to transform the Winneba Sports College into a Sports College, the Sports Minister said, “on the Winneba Sports College, in our manifesto, we said we are going to turn it into a high-performance training centre, so there’s nothing new about what they said”.



“John Dramani Mahama said he will put in plans to financially support sporting disciplines but all these things are already being done under our administration. Last year, when Kotoko got to the money zone of the African Champions League, we gave them money,” he added.



Isaac Asiamah also revealed that the Sports Fund which the NDC promised to roll out will also be passed by Parliament very soon.

