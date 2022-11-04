Naa Gbewaa Charity Cup trophy presented to Yaa Naa Abukari II for his blessing

Yaa Naa expressed his delight and gratitude to Dagbong Excellence Foundation

Source: Mumuni Abdul-Mumin, Contributor

Naa Gbewaa Charity Cup is designed to honor the Overlord of Dagbong, Naa Gbewaa and also to promote Dagbong using football. The competition is initiated by a non-profit making organization called Dagbong Excellence Foundation. Four teams shall participate in the maiden competition. They include RTU, Tamale City, Steadfast FC and Kumbung Binbiem FC.

The Trophy that will be presented to the winner was sent to the Lion King of Dagbong, Yaa Naa Abukari II for his blessing on Thursday, 3rd November 2022 at Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.



Yaa Naa, upon receiving the trophy expressed his delight and gratitude to Dagbong Excellence Foundation for coming out with such a wonderful activity to promote and project the good name of Dagbong kingdom. He assured the organizers of his full support.

However, Yaa Naa Abukari II admonished Dagbong Excellence Foundation and those selected to spearhead the organization of the competition to exhibit due diligence in their work in order to have a successful completion.



The Chief added that the organizers should be fair and just, before, during and after the tournament so Dagbong will produce a deserving winner of the maiden edition of Naa. He assured Dagbong Excellence Foundation that if all things go well, he shall be at the closing ceremony to present the trophy to the winning team.