Najeeb Yakubu makes foreign team of the year in Ukranian league

Ghanaian player, Najeeb Yakubu

Ghana defender, Najeeb Yakubu has made footboom.com’s foreign players team of the year 2020.

The popular Ukrainian football site selected the young Ghanaian among a host of other foreign nationals following a sterling performance for club side, Vorskla Poltava in the Ukrainian top flight.



Yakubu, 20, has been key in his side’s 2020/21 season campaign where they have churned out a good performance.



The former Ghana youth international earlier this year extended his contract with Vorskla for another four years.



He has been in fine form since arriving at the club three seasons ago from Newtown Youth.



The first round of the Ukrainian top-flight ended with Vorskla Poltava lying 5th with 20 points after 14 matches played.

The former Ghana youth international is back home in Ghana for short holidays and will return to Ukraine in a forthnight to start preparations for the second round.



He has played 12 times for Vorskla Poltava in the Ukrainian top-flight.



The former Ghana U17 defender was part of the Black Starlets team that made the quarterfinals of 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.



