Nana Ampomah picks up injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghana international Nana Ampomah has picked up a fresh injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
The midfielder who has been struggling for playing time in the German Bundesliga 2 has sustain a tendon irritation and could be out of action for sometime.
The 26-year-old is among the seven players currently injured at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Nana Ampomah is yet to make an appearance for the club in the Bundesliga 2 this season.
He has two goals from one game in the lower-tier league with Dusseldorf.
The former Royal Antwerp star has capped four times for the Black Stars.
