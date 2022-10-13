0
Menu
Sports

Nana Ampomah picks up injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf

13844885.295 Nana Ampomah

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Nana Ampomah has picked up a fresh injury at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The midfielder who has been struggling for playing time in the German Bundesliga 2 has sustain a tendon irritation and could be out of action for sometime.

The 26-year-old is among the seven players currently injured at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Nana Ampomah is yet to make an appearance for the club in the Bundesliga 2 this season.

He has two goals from one game in the lower-tier league with Dusseldorf.

The former Royal Antwerp star has capped four times for the Black Stars.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: