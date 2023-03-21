Nana Boateng scores in CFR Cluj's draw with Rapid Bucuresti

Nana Boateng scored in CFR Cluj's 2-2 draw with Rapid Bucuresti

Nana Boateng scored in CFR Cluj's 2-2 draw with Rapid Bucuresti in the Romanian Superliga on Sunday.

It only took 3 minutes in Gruia for the home side to open the scoring. The goalkeeper of the opposing team fouled Rangelo Janga in the box and the referee dictated a penalty, which Rangelo Janga also executed powerfully to make it 1-0.



The visitors equalized in the 11th minute, Mattias Kait scored in the box following a cross from the right flank. In the 21st minute, Onea shot strongly but Scuffet blocked, from his rejection Costache then shot, but CFR Cluj's goalkeeper made an excellent save.



Two minutes later, Camora put in a rebound from the edge of the length field in the box, and the ball finally reached Nana Boateng, who restored our team's advantage with a shot right over the goalkeeper.

At the beginning of the second half, Giulești managed to equalize. Razvan Onea entered the box and shot to the long corner, and the score became 2-2 in the 55th minute.



Nana Boateng played full throttle against Rapid Bucuresti and Emmanuel Boateng came on to replace Rangelo Janga in the 89th minute.