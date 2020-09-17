Sports News

Nana Kofi Babil arrives in Austria to begin SCR Altach career

Ghana international Nana Kofi Babil

Medeama SC forward, Nana Kofi Babil has arrived in Austria to start his season long loan deal with the top-flight side, SCR Altach.

The 18-year-old landed in Altach, Vorarlberg on Wednesday, September, 16 to join the rest of his colleagues.



As part of the initial arrangement, there is an option to make the deal permanent based on how the talented attacker adapts at the club.



The highly-rated forward has been drafted into the side's first team squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Altach coach Alex Pastoor is hoping that the young hitman will be a good replacement for Sidney Sam who left the club after the expiration of his contract.





@MedeamaSC star man Nana Kofi Babil has arrived in #Austria to begin career with @SCRAltach



All the best champ! pic.twitter.com/8netqUPrdd — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) September 17, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.