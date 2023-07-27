Napoli close to signing Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso this summer

Austrian-Ghanaian defender, Kevin Danso

Italian Serie A champions Napoli are close to signing Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Footballghana.com can report.

The reigning Italian Serie A winners are in the market for solid and high quality defender to replace South Korean international Kim Min-Jae who has departed the club to join Bayern Munich this summer.



According to Footmercato, Napoli has contacted the Austrian international of Ghanaian descent and has agreed personal terms with the player pending agreement between the two teams to sanction the move.



It is said Napoli’s initial offer of 22 million Euros has been turned down by RC Lens, who are demanding not less than 30 million Euros for the most sought-after defender.

Napoli are believed to have identified and settled on Kevin Danso as the perfect center-back in Europe with the right credentials to replace Kim Min-Jae ahead of the new season.



Danso enjoyed an amazing season last-term with RC Lens, who finished second on the French Ligue 1 table. After 34 appearances for his side, he scored one goal and provided two assists.



RC Lens will feature in the upcoming Champions League campaign and Danso’s departure will come a huge blow for the club.