Napoli is a very good team - Ajax striker Brian Brobbey insists after UCL defeat

Brian Brobbey Racial 610x400 Brian Brobbey

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-striker of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey has admitted that Ajax lost to a better team in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week when the side fell to Napoli.

The young forward was a second-half substitute on Wednesday when Ajax lost 4-2 to the Italian Serie A club.

Speaking in a post match interview, Brian Brobbey described SSC Napoli as a very god team.

“If you look at the last game, I thought we were much better than in the other game. But Napoli is a good team," the talented striker said.

He further shared that he would have loved to he introduced earlier to help his Ajax teammates fight for a comeback.

“Of course I'll start on the couch. I also prefer to be in the base. I thought I should have come in much earlier today, at the 2-1,” Brian Brobbey added.

Courtesy of the defeat in midweek, Ajax risk limitation from this season’s UEFA Champions League.

