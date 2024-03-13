National Sports Authority approves Ghana eSports Federation

File Photo

The National Sports Authority have approved and recognized the Ghana eSports Federation as the sole governing body of E-Sports in Ghana.

Ghana eSports Federation (GESF), is the main organization for all electronic gaming sports in the country and the NSA has approved them after they fulfilled all registration requirements.



Following a meeting with Ghana eSports Federation (GESF) president, Igor Boumekpo, and the NSA in February, the details for having an autonomous status as the sole governing body responsible for regulating and managing all esports-related activities in the country were discussed, with the approval now arriving.



This recognition by the NSA for the Ghana eSports Federation (GESF) is expected to mark a groundbreaking development for the esports community in Ghana, and the gaming community in Africa holistically.



Over the past decade, GESF have organized numerous competitions and events for gamers in Ghana and Africa, including the Warm Up ESports Festival with 3Sports last year, and the yearly Orange eSports events since 2018.

Also, GESF organized the NFL Fan Zone event this year in Accra for Gamers during the NFL Africa Touchdown which had the presence of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the event.



The approval and recognition of the Ghana eSports Federation (GESF) is a huge stepping stone for the future of gaming events in Ghana and Africa in hopes of achieving and improving Ghana’s gaming society.



