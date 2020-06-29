Bodybuilding

National weightlifter Winifred Ntumy threatens to quit the sport

Winifred Ntumy one of the nation's leading weightlifters and three bronze medalists at the 2019 African Games, has threatened to quit the sport if she remains unemployed.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Ntumy said there was the need for the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to employ or find employment for nation’s sports performers in order for them to remain in the sports, whilst they have a meaningful source of income.



She said without employment, she may be compelled to quit the sport and find a job outside the sport to cater for herself and family adding that the pressure to find means of survival was huge.



According to Winny, she loves to do sports but the motivation and inspiration from the authorities were absent.



“As a weightlifter, I have to get good nutrition and sound mind to train, but I sometimes feel sad and want to quit, but when I think of people like Ben Nunoo Mensah, who has over the years motivated me to keep on,” she said.



“I do not understand why footballers in the national team are given better care than boxers, athletes, and other sportsmen and women. If it gets worse, I would have no choice than to stop and look for a job elsewhere,” she said.

She praised the president of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who doubles as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President for taking care of her over the years.



Ntumy, won Ghana’s first medal at the 2019 African Games and went on to grab two more said she has to train harder to get silver or gold when the next African Games which would be hosted by Ghana.



“It’s not easy at all, now we are only two females doing serious weightlifting, but we are not inspired at all,” she noted.



She called on the government to support national athletes, especially after competitions.

