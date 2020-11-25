Netherlands-based Ghanaian defender Robin Polley launches foundation aged 21

Robin Polley foundation is to help underprivileged children in Ghana

FC Dordrecht defender Robin Polley has decided to use some of the money he is earning to help the needy in his native Ghana.

The 21-year-old joined FC Dordrecht on a season-long loan from Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag in the summer.



Polley is making waves outside the pitch after his launching his Prince Polley Foundation which has captured the headlines in the Netherlands this week.



By setting up the Robin Polley Foundation, he hopes to be able to provide assistance on a structural basis to underprivileged children in Ghana, the country of birth of his famous father Prince Polley.

"I think that after my second season at ADO I got on a plane to Ghana with a total of fifty sets in my suitcase. I was able to provide three full academies with new competition uniforms.”



“That is the largest project I have been able to do so far When I see those kids playing in those shirts, I think this is what I did it for,” Polley continues proudly.