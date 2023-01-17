0
Menu
Sports

New Black Stars head coach will be announced soon - Sports Minister

Mustapha Yussif 12 610x400 Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in the process of appointing a new head coach for the Black Stars very soon.

During an interaction on the matter, he explained that he has personally met with the football association for a briefing on the process of getting a coach.

He said an assurance has been given that the final report on the matter would be submitted to the minister by next week for its finality, especially as the team needs to prepare for AFCON qualifies in March.

The Sports Minister made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) to answer questions on infractions sighted against them in the 2020 Auditor General's report.

The Ghana national team is currently without a new head coach after coach Otto Addo left the role when the Black Stars exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the group stage.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government