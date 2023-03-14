New Black Stars players set to experience Kumasi fever in upcoming match

The Black Stars will face Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola will give new Black Stars players the chance to experience the passion and energy of Kumasi fans.

The 25-man squad announced by coach Chris Hughton includes several players who have never played at the Baba Yara Stadium, which is seen as the cathedral of football in Ghana.



Players such as Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Majeed Ashimeru, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Patrick Kpozo and Abdul Salis Samed are eagerly anticipating the big occasion and the opportunity to feel the energy of the fans.



Kumasi has been a fortress for the Black Stars, with no defeats at the Baba Yara Stadium in over two decades. The passionate fans are expected to make the stadium an intimidating ground for the Palancas Negras, and the Ghanaian team will be hoping to continue their winning streak in the city.

The Black Stars have had some famous victories in Kumasi, including the 3-0 victory over South Africa in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers and the 6-1 demolishing of Egypt that secured Ghana's qualification for the 2014 World Cup.



The Black Stars' last match in Kumasi was a year ago when they drew 0-0 with Nigeria. The draw turned out to be crucial, as it helped the Black Stars to eliminate Nigeria and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



After the match in Kumasi, the Black Stars will travel to Luanda for their second match against Angola on March 27. Ghana needs to win both matches to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.