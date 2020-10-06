New boys Kamaldeen, Ansah, Annang and Lomotey join Black Stars camp as number rise to ten

Ghanaian player, Baba Iddrisu

Ghana new boys Kamaldeen Sulemana, Emmanuel Lomotey, Benson Annang and Eugene Ansah have arrived in Turkey to join six other players as preparations begin for the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

The quartet joins Samuel Owusu and Razak Abalora who travelled with the local contingent which includes Baba Iddrisu, Nicholas Opoku, Gideon Mensah and Lawrence Ati-Zigi to the city of Antalya for the games on Saturday.



Ghana will hold its first training session at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Tuesday afternoon.



The games will be coach C.K Akonnor's first two matches since taking charge of the team after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the AFCON qualifiers in March.

Akonnor invited six new players to the team, as he builds a team capable of winning the Nations Cup and qualifying for the World Cup in 2022.



Ghana will play African rivals Mali on Friday, October 9, before engaging 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar three days later.