Neymar is not better than me - Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talented Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, believes that Brazil’s Neymar Jr. is not a better player than him.

According to the highly rated Ghanaian player, the PSG star man is only a higher-profile player who had his breakthrough when he was just a teenager.

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian, Kudus said, “he’s not better than me. He’s just a higher profile player, that’s all.”

The Ajax player who clashed with Neymar back in September when the Black Stars faced Brazil in a friendly match explained that Neymar is only better than him when it comes to his achievements in football.

“He was defending his country and I was defending mine,” Kudus said in reaction to the Ghana vs Brazil match.

He added, “I wasn’t about to let him push me around. What makes him better, for now, is that he has achieved a lot. I’ll get there soon.”

Kudus could meet Neymar once again depending on if Ghana and Brazil make it out of the Group stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

