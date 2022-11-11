Nico Williams named in Spain's final squad for 2022 World Cup

Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams

Spanish-born player of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams has been named in Spain's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Athletic Bilbao forward earned his maiden call-up in September and provided an assist in his second game.



Nico's performance has earned him a call-up for his first-ever World Cup.



While Nico will be in action for Spain, his senior brother, Inaki Williams will be with the Black Stars as he is expected to make Ghana's final squad.



Together with Nico, Pedri, Gavi, Fati, Yeremy Pino, and Dani Olmo are the youngsters who made the cut.



Meanwhile, Carvajal, Azpilicueta, Koke, and Busquets are the experienced names in the list announced on Friday, November 2022.

The surprise omission is Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea.



Below is the full squad



Simon, Sanchez, Raya;



Carvajal, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Guillamón, Pau Torres, Laporte, Alba, Gayà;



Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, M. Llorente, Pedri, Koke;

Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Morata, Asensio, Sarabia, Olmo, Ansu Fati.







EE/KPE