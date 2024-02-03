Nigeria deserved the victory; they are very strong – Angola coach congratulate Super Eagles

Pedro Gonçalves

The head coach of Angola, Pedro Gonçalves has congratulated Nigeria for winning the tie in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Antelopes faced off with the Super Eagles on Friday evening in the first quarter-final game of the tournament.



After 90 minutes, a solitary strike from winger Ademola Lookman handed Nigeria a narrow win to go through to the semi-finals.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves commended Nigeria, insisting that the Super Eagles have a very strong team.

“I would like to congratulate the Nigeria team, they are very strong, the coach has put in place a solid system. They deserved their victory,” the Angola coach admitted.



Coach Pedro Gonçalves added, “I think we could have won. We fought for the whole 90 minutes. We felt sorry for ourselves after conceding the goal. We had opportunities to score but we didn't put them in. I have the feeling of having succeeded in my mission with the Angolan national team. I am aware of the work I have accomplished with my team, no one expected Angola in the quarter-finals.”