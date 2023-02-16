Nigerians on cloud nine as German player credits fufu for his sprinting prowess

German player of Nigerian descent, Karim Adeyemi has credited fufu as the secret behind his explosiveness.

Adeyemi scored an incredible solo goal for Dortmund in their Champions League game against Chelsea on Wednesday, February 16, 2023.



Adeyemi pounced on a clearance from a Chelsea corner and ran the full length of the pitch before rounding up Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga to score the only goal of the game.



His goal gave Dortmund the upper hand in a two-legged fixture against Chelsea who fluffed a lot of opportunities.



In a post-game interview, Karim Adeyemi credited Nigerian fufu for his incredible pace.



“I eat a lot of African foods. I’ve a lot of genetics from my dad so I think its because of that. The food is called fufu from Nigeria.



On his goal, Adeyemi said “the only thing was to pass the defender and I had to sprint to get past him. Afterwards I just looked at the goalie and put it in the net.



Karim Adeyemi has Nigerian and German parentage with his father reportedly from Ibadan.

His parents Abbey Adeyemi and Alexandra Adeyemi are based in Germany and are believed to be supporters of their son’s career.



Karim was eligible to play for Nigeria but opted for his mother’s country and was part of the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



His revelation of fufu as the factor behind his space has excited Nigerians who hailing him and the age-old African staple on social media.



Read some of the tweets below









Karima Adeyemi: Fufu from Nigeria makes me fast



Footballers tropping into Nigeria for their summer holidays:???? ???? pic.twitter.com/LQ2BBh6nNH — E N E M A K W U (@MrM4gnus) February 16, 2023

Adeyemi tok say na Nigerian food Fufu give am speed to run fast .. no wonder he bully enzo and kepa go score Chelsea ???????? — Emperor of Lagos???? (@Mayvialawal) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi explains the kinds of meal he eats that makes him so strong ????



Maybe Enzo Fernandez should also have a taste of the Nigerian fufu! ????



pic.twitter.com/Bnaree2hD5 — Galaxy Sports (@GalaxySports001) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi: Nigeria Fufu gave me that strength



Sabinus seeing Chelsea Scout: pic.twitter.com/dIdN3R1Qq4 — Engr Dray????????????????????|| iBuild ????️ (@dray4lyf_) February 16, 2023

No be by Bullion Van but by FUFU thanks to Karim omo Adeyemi @is_thebeeb how are you doing my friend pic.twitter.com/nL0L347SmI — OLA-WEAPON (@Batopy1234) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi pre match meal yesterday



Getting enough FUFU in the tank!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/foDihGgfkD — Rossievibez (@Rossievibez) February 16, 2023

So na fufu adeyemi chop..I for say..the energy is too much https://t.co/4Wt83kVHrf — Victor Chiemerie (@MancityVictor) February 16, 2023

Fufu from Nigeria makes me fast" - Karim Adeyemi.



Chelsea players before their next match:



pic.twitter.com/JKRf2dhWwp — Y4YI (@yayikanbai) February 16, 2023

70m Mudryk Vs Nigerian Fufu eating Adeyemi pic.twitter.com/iFv0ArJUiy — PRESIDER ???????? (@iam_presider) February 16, 2023

Kareem ADEYEMI who scored @BVB’a only goal against @ChelseaFC last night in the champions league says the key to his speed is his Nigerian genetics and ‘FUFU’, a Nigerian delicacy. ????????



???? @CBSSportsGolazo @Nicocantor1 pic.twitter.com/YELsQQByQU — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) February 16, 2023

EE/KPE