No Ghanaian club can conquer Africa at the moment - Kojo Addae-Mensah

Chief Executive Officer for DataBank, Kojo Addae-Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer for DataBank, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has stated emphatically that no Ghanaian club can conquer Africa in the two CAF Inter-club competitions.

Asante Kotoko, Ghana’s sole representative in Africa this season are on the brink of elimination after losing the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off against ES Setif on Sunday.



The game ended 2-1 in favor of the North African side at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kojo Addae-Mensah on his take on Kotoko’s defeat to Setif after the game said, “Though it was disappointing, it is not surprising. Right now there is no club in Ghana now that can conquer Africa at the moment”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“Our standard is not up there yet. So the Kotoko fans should lower their expectations. The team played well though. It was disappointing but not surprising”.



He advised the fans to lower their expectation in Africa campaign since the team is not up there yet.

“We should manage our expectations. We are still not there yet. The management should also manage the expectations of the supporters.



“I disagree with those who blamed the coach for the late substitution. I will rather blame the defensive pair for the equalizer they lost concentration.



“I doubt we would qualify to be frank if we are being honest with us. But I wish them all the best”, he concluded.



Asante Kotoko will travel to play ES Setif in the second leg in a week’s time.