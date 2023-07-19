0
No Kudus to Arsenal talks, he is on Brighton's list - Report

Kudus GF Awards Footballer Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Kudus is not on Arsenal's list as speculated in sections of the media on Tuesday, July 18.

According to a report by Caught Offside site which is affiliated to international football transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal is not looking to buy players but rather sell at this stage.

"There's not currently any Arsenal negotiation for Mohammed Kudus. Their priority is to sell players now," the site tweeted on Wednesday, July 19, adding that: "Kudus is on Brighton's list."

Talk of Kudus' possible transfer from the Ajax Arena has been reported since last season ended but they have remained rumours.

The Black Stars player who has been handed the number 7 shirt for the upcoming season hit a brace in Ajax' July 18 friendly against Shaktar Donetsk.

