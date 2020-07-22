Sports News

No fight over Covid-19 relief package for national teams - Chibsah

PFAG member, Yusif Chibsah

Former Ghana international and a member of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana [PFAG], Yusif Chibsah has waded into the debate of allocation of Covid-19 relief fund to national teams.

With the money to be received, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced a disbursement plan.



Male and female national team with the inclusion of Beach Soccer team will receive an amount of $266,000.00 out of the $1.8m relief fund from CAF/FIFA.



Stakeholders have raised concerns over the allocation of the amount to the various national teams with many crusading against the decision of the Executive Council of the country’s football governing body.

According to Chibsah, the decision of the FA to allocate portion of the relief fund of the national teams must be applauded.



“I don’t think there is anything wrong with the decision of the FA to allocate portion of the relief fund to the national teams,” he told Asempa FM.



“They are not in camp but I think there should be no issue with that,” he added.

