No hope for sports under the NPP govt - Former Deputy Sports Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Former Deputy Sports Minister, under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Vincent Oppong Asamoah has said that the NPP manifesto on Sports will not auger well for sports development in the country.

The ruling party launched their manifesto on Saturday 22 August, 2020 ahead of this year’s General Elections as they seek for a second term.



The incumbent government outlined areas it intends to develop in their second term such as to complete the construction of the University of Ghana Stadium, the 10 multipurpose Youth and Sports Resource Centre of Excellence and promote youth entrepreneurship.



Vincent Oppong Asamoah said after analyzing the NPP’s manifesto on Sports, there is no hope for Sports development.



“In the Sports aspect what I saw is little and it should tell you the importance this government attach to sports," he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“You can’t see anything that is concrete to develop sports in general and that will tell you why our sports have not developed under their tenure."

“I have not seen anything in the manifesto that will help us to develop sports in the country. Ghana sports will not develop because it’s not attractive that’s why corporate Ghana will not invest in it”.



He proposed that the government should make a conscious effort and invest in Sports.



“The government must make a conscious effort in investing money in Sports. For instance, I was expecting government to invest $50 million in sports in their first year and $200 million within four years which can do a lot for sports development”



“Investing these monies will attract a lot of stakeholders to come on board on how these resources can be used to the development of the game.



“If you are a Sports Minister there is so much pressure on you to deliver but the resources available to you are so scanty”, he added.

