'Nobody has approached me' - Kwesi Appiah reacts to reports linking him to Kotoko

Kwesi Appiah

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has denied being shortlisted for the vacant Asante Kotoko head coach role.

The Asante Kotoko coaching role became vacant following the contract termination of Burkinabe coach, Seydou Zerbo.

Coach James Kwasi Appiah according to reports has been shortlisted alongside Samuel Boadu and former Ghanaian international Charles Akonnor for the vacant position.

However, Kwasi Appiah has dismissed the reports stating that there has been no contact from the hierarchy of Asante Kotoko.

“No. Nobody has approached or contacted me for the job,” he told Ghanasportspage as quoted by footballghana.

Coach James Kwasi Appiah is a former Asante Kotoko captain and played an integral role in the club's 1983 CAF Champions League winning campaign.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
