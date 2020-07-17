Sports News

Nobody will vote for Kurt Okraku if there is re-election after CAS ruling - Alhaji Yakubu Moro

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

The owner of Berekum Arsenal, Alhaji Yakubu Moro is predicting a defeat for Kurt Okraku if there is reelection when Osei Kwaku Palmer wins his case at CAS against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) was originally set to rule on the case involving Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the GFA today but a statement from CAS stated that the ruling has been rescheduled to August 4.



In the wake of sharing the FIFA and CAF Covid-19 Relief Fund where clubs in the Division One League claims they are being cheated, Alhaji Yakubu Moro has said Kurt Okraku will be voted out if there is re-election because his administration is not credible and transparent.



“Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer CAS ruling between him and the GFA is on the pending and if he wins nobody will vote for Kurt Okraku again”, the Berekum Arsenal chairman said while speaking to Ark FM on Thursday.

“What is going on currently in Ghana football, am expecting Wilfrid Osei Kwaku Palmer to win his CAS case against the GFA and am 100% sure there will be reelection.



“Palmer did nothing wrong, the player was transferred in the name of Tema Youth, so if he didn't pay the 10% Tema youth should be held responsible and it wasn't proper to disqualified Palmer for contesting the GFA presidential election”, he added.

