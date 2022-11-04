Northern Ghana Football: Dagbon Excellence Foundation officially launches Naa-Gbewaa Charity Cup

Proceeds from these games will be given to clubs involved

Dagbon Excellence Foundation, a non-Profit organization on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 officially launched the 2022 Naa-Gbewaa Charity Cup that will feature the two Premier League sides and the two division one league sides in the Northern Region.

Meaning we will likely witness another all-Premier League Derby at the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium if Tamale City and RTU both squeeze past Steadfast FC and Kunbung Binbiem FC respectively after the draw was conducted.



The event took place at the premises of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium and in attendance were the Northern Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Abu Hassan Rhyzo and the Northern Regional Sports Director, Mad. Salamatu Alhassan.



The first edition of the annual football derbies would be played in honour of the Paramount Chief of Dagbon Yaa Naa. The games will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium from the 25th of November with the two most impressive clubs in the north, RTU and Tamale City pitching their strengths against Division One Sides Binbiem FC and Steadfast FC.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abu Hassan Rhyzo applauded the organizers of the event and thanked the clubs for accepting the invitation to participate in the maiden Naa-Gbewaa Charity Cup.



He however challenged Dagbon Excellence Foundation to spread its tentacles to other parts of the North to include other clubs. He urged the clubs to make this competition very attractive by playing good football and claim a Trophy winning mentality in their minds.



Proceeds from these games will be given to clubs involved to enhance their preparations ahead of the return of football after the World Cup.