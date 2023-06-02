46
Nottingham Forest to release Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew Dede.png Nottingham Forest winger, Andre Dede Ayew

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side, Nottingham Forest are set to release Black Stars striker, Andre Ayew.

According to The Athletic, when Ayew's loan agreement expires on June 30, 2023, the club will not make deal permanent.

Ayew is part of six players who will depart Forest as free agents. The list includes Cafu, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith, and Lyle Taylor.

Meanwhile, Ivorian defender, Serge Aurier has had his extension clause triggered for a further one year.

The former Swansea man had an underwhelming loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Ayew struggled for game time and also failed to prove his worth with the few opportunities he got.

He played 13 matches since joining the club in January. He came from the bench 12 times out of those, playing a total of 310 minutes.

