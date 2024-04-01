Nuamah, Kudus, Tekpetey score as Ashimeru makes injury return: Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Mohammed Kudus and other Ghanaians were on target for their respective clubs

Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

Players who have scored:



Nuamah climbed off the bench to save a point for Lyon against Reims.



Nathaniel Opoku climbed off the bench to score for Leuven in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen.



Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv.



Mohammed Kudus hit double figures for West Ham in their 4-3 loss to Newcastle United.



It was the seventh goal of the season for the Ghana international.



Eugene Ansah scored for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Austin FC.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Tariq Lamptey played 69 minutes for Brighton in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool.



Thomas Partey saw 25 minutes of action for Arsenal against Manchester City, which ended in a draw.



Mohammed Kudus hit double figures for West Ham in their 4-3 loss to Newcastle United.



It was the seventh goal of the season for the Ghana international.



Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Everton.



Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlup were involved in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.



In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City's 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.



Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted an hour in Southampton's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.



In League One, Kelvin Abrefa played 16 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 win over Northampton.



Kwame Poku saw 78 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 3-1 loss to Carlisle.

SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams was involved in Athletic Bilbao's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.



In La Liga II, Kwasi Sibo saw 90 minutes of action for Amorebieta in their 1-1 draw against Alcorcon.



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan scored for Fiorentina in their 2-1 loss to AC Milan.



Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 2-0 loss to Dinamo Tirana.



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Le Havre in their 2-0 loss to Montpellier.



Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 1-0 defeat to Brest.



Nuamah climbed off the bench to save a point for Lyon against Reims.



Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 5-2 loss to Monaco.



Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Monaco.



Abdul Samed Salis lasted 68 minutes in the game for Lens in their 2-1 loss to Lille.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-2 draw against Darmstadt.



Braydon Marvin Manu returned from injury to help Darmstadt in that 2-2 draw.



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 90 minutes for Hamburg in their 1-1 draw against Greuther Furth.



AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, Augustine Boakye played the full throttle for Wolfsberger AC against Altach, which ended in a draw.



BELGIUM



Joselpho Barnes briefly appeared for St.Truiden in their 2-0 win over Westerlo.



Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Antwerp.



Francis Amuzu was also in action for Anderlecht.



Nathaniel Opoku climbed off the bench to score for Leuven in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv



CHINA



Frank Acheampong played 73 minutes for Henan Songshan Longmen in their 3-1 loss to Shanghai Port.



CYPRUS



Richard Ofori saw 48 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 loss to Karmiotissa.



Benson Anang was in action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-0 win over Doxa.



Ernest Asante and Ernest were in action for Doxa.



ISRAEL



Ibrahim Tanko saw 26 minutes of action for Netanya in their 3-0 loss to Beitar Jerusalem.



Godsway Donyoh saw 90 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Petah Tikva.



Gilbert Koomson saw 83 minutes for Hapoel Petah Tikva.

LITHUANIA



Kwadwo Asamoah saw 54 minutes of action for FK Panevezys in their 4-2 loss to Hegelmann.



KAZAKHASTAN



Barnes Osei was involved in FC Astana's 1-0 loss to Yelimay Semey.



MALTA



Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Edward Sarpong were involved in Birkirkara's 3-2 win over Hamrun.



Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Silema's 3-2 win over Mosta.



Samuel Boakye saw six minutes of action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-0 loss to Floriana.



MOLDOVA



Ghanaian trio David Abagna Razak Abalorah and Seidu Basit were involved in Petrocub Hincesti's 3-0 win over Dacia Buiucani.



PORTUGAL



Lawrence Ofori lasted 78 minutes for Moreirense in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes.



Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Aziz were involved in the Rio Ave game against Boavista, which ended in a draw.



Boateng was shown a red card in the game.



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah saw 84 minutes of action for Al Taee in their 5-1 loss to Al Nassr.



SERBIA



Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar in their 2-0 defeat to Cukaricki.

SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Ofori was involved in Spartak Trnava's 1-0 win over Zilina.



Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina.



Ivan Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Banska Bystrica in their 4-2 win over Trencin.



Rahim Ibrahim and Bright Donkor were involved in action for Trencin.



SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah played the full throttle for Koper in their 3-2 loss to O. Ljubljana.



USA



In MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in Charlotte in their 1-1 draw against Cincinnati.



Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw against Nashville SC.



Joseph Paintsil lasted 83 minutes for Los Angeles FC in their 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders.



Eugene Ansah scored for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Austin FC.



Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in that victory.



In the USL Championship, Prosper Kasim and Mensah Nyarko were involved in action for Birmingham Legion as they lost 5-0 to Louisville City.



Elvis Amoah lasted 78 minutes for Detriot in their 2-1 win over Indy Eleven.



Solomon Asante played an hour for Las Vegas Lights in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots before he substituted.



Rashid Tetteh saw 17 minutes for FC Tulsa in their 1-0 defeat to Orange County SC.



Anderson Asiedu saw 66 minutes of action for North Carolina in their 2-1 loss to Hartford Athletic.