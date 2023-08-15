OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko completes the signing of Henry Ansu until 2026

Henry Ansu (right) and Coach Prosper Ogum

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Ansu Henry.

The club on Tuesday, August 15, announced that it has secured the services of the defender from Berekum Chelsea.



The Porcupine Warriors club in its announcement confirmed that Ansu Henry signed on a three-year deal.



“We’re pleased to confirm the signing of defender Ansu Henry from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal. Ansu is a WARRIOR,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko said.

Check the tweet below:



