Offinso Accident: Kevin-Prince Boateng volunteers to help bereaved families

Kevin-Prince Boateng has offered to help the bereaved families

Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his desire to offer any form of help to bereaved families who lost their relatives in the tragic Offinso accident which claimed the lives of some young footballers.

The former AC Milan midfielder noted that he felt sad hearing the news about the young players who died in the accident.



KP Boateng disclosed that it dawned on him to offer a helping hand to the victims and bereaved family following the continuous updates he had from the accident.



“I heard about it and it made me really sad, I heard it on social media then I called a friend of mine to ask them if it’s really true and what happened. He told me about it and I really feel sad about it because I have two kids on my own, one is 12, one is 6 and I think it’s a big tragedy. It hit me hard, KP Boateng said on JoySports, Monday night.



He added, “I googled it to want to see more about it but every more detail about it makes you more sad about it so that is why I’m here to talk to you and to let you know that I want to help.”



Eight out of 24 players from the African Vision Soccer Academy died in the car crash after the minivan they were travelling in from a football registration exercise veered off the road and fell into the Offinso River. Six players died on the spot whiles an additional two were confirmed later at the hospital.



Four of the late juvenile players were buried last week, with the remaining four to be buried on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

However, KP Boateng who’s a father of two expressed his desire to offer any form of help to the bereaved families to soften their pain and mourn with them.



“Anything, if they want I will like to help. I will like to get in touch with the families. I want to make them to feel free. I know it’s hard and I can’t imagine how hard it is for parents to bury their kids but I just want to help them to free their mind just to enjoy the lives they had with their kids and free their mind,” the former Barcelona player said.



He added, “I want to help in burying or celebration. Whatever they want to do I want to be here to help.”



KP Boateng who recently signed for a new club in the Italian Serie B was desirous of getting in touch with any of the bereaved families.



“My condolences to all the families who have lost their children and happy for the other children who made it out safe from the hospital. We keep in touch and please let me know what I can do and I will be ready to help,” he concluded.