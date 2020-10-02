Offinso accident: Gov’t promises to build Sports stadium to honour victims

Juvenile players of Africa Vision Football Academy died in an accident

The Director of Football for Offinso district Nurudeen Mohammed has disclosed to Happy Sports that each of the victims involved in the Offinso accident will receive GHC 2000, as well as an ultra-modern Sports Stadium, will be built to honour those fallen.

The accident claimed the lives of eight of these young footballers in that sad incident happened on September 19 after they were returning to Offinso following a registration exercise.



The funeral rites of four of the players who died in the gory accident was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Offinso.



The burial service held on Thursday was attended by a high powered delegation led by the Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Ghana Football Association Vice president Mark Addo and many others.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Nurudeen Mohammed disclosed measures put in place by the government to assist the victims affected in the accident.

“The Sports Ministry has taken care of all the cost for the burial service. The Ministry gave out GHC 100,000 to the victims and those affected thus each one of them will receive GHC 2000”.



“The Chief has given out a land to the government for the construction of an ultra-modern stadium in the community so that those whose lives were lost will be immortalized”.



On the part of the Ghana Football Association, he said the FA took care of all the medical bills of the victims involved in the accident.