Ohene-Bampoe Brenya petitions GFA to amend article 28 on unqualified player

Host of Happy Sports, Ohene-Bampoe Brenya

The host of Happy Sports, Ohene-Bampoe Brenya has petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to amend its Article 28 clause 1 (E) on the unqualified player provision of the Premier League regulation.

Article 28 clause 1 (E) states that a player who has been booked by a referee in three games will not be eligible to play in the next game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.



According to the vibrant sports host, the current clause needs to be amended following the decision to increase the number of Premier League teams from 16 to 18 by Congress.



In his petition to the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, he explained why the current article needs to be amended.



In the previous football season of sixteen 16 clubs with each club playing at most 30 games, a player is deemed to be unqualified for the next league match after receiving the same number of cautions 3.

There are currently, 18 teams in the Ghana Premier League with clubs playing 4 more games, making the number of games per season 34.



It is in the best interest of the players, the teams, the fans and the sport as a whole to get the best players on the pitch whenever possible.



The possibility of a player getting three yellow cards in five games is higher than a player getting four yellow cards in the same five games.



The Happy Sports host is hoping the GFA will increase the number of cautions in a game to four following the increase in the number of teams juxtaposing it with that of the German Bundesliga which has the same number of clubs in the league that is, 18 and also plays the same number of matches per season 34.

