Okocha is a master of the game - Asamoah Gyan praises Nigeria legend

Asamoah Gyan At SuperSport Ghana great, Asamoah Gyan

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana great, Asamoah Gyan has arrived in South Africa where he will be working as a pundit for SuperSport throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The celebrated striker over the weekend arrived in South Africa alongside his Nigerian brother Jay Jay Okocha.

Caught on camera, the pair were seen having a good time as they walked and shared smiles while talking.

In a word of praise, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan described the Nigeria legend as a master of the game.

"That’s the master of the game,” Asamoah Gyan shared.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicked off on Sunday, November 20.

In the opening game, Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 after the host nation served the world with a stunning opening ceremony.

Jay Jay Okocha made his first appearance for the coverage of the World Cup for SuperSport during that first match.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to make multiple appearances this week and has already been billed for Ghana’s first match against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

Okocha and Gyan will be working with football experts including former players not only from the continent but from Europe.

